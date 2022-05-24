Robinson recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 102-82 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With all of Miami's starters finishing with fewer than 10 points in the blowout defeat, Robinson and Victor Oladipo (23 points) were left to handle much of the offensive workload. Robinson had one of the better shooting lines for Miami, going 5-for-11 -- including 4-for-8 from three-point range -- in a game during which the team shot only 33.3 percent from the field overall. This was Robinson's highest point total since he scored 27 points in Game 1 of the first round against Atlanta on April 17.