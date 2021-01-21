Robinson scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Robinson continued his strong run of scoring, reaching double-digits for the fifth consecutive game. As usual, he did damage primarily from three-point range, as only one of his shot attempts from the field came near the rim. Even with the big minutes, Robinson failed to make meaningful contributions in any other area of the box score -- a consistent shortcoming to his game.