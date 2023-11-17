Robinson totaled 26 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 victory over the Nets.

Robinson has been outstanding since moving to the starting lineup, and he's now scored 15-plus points in three consecutive games, including two 26-point performances in that span. He's also shot 40.5 percent from deep in that four-game stretch and seems to be trending in the right direction. His fantasy upside will remain high as long as he stays in a starting role.