Robinson finished Friday's loss to the Hornets with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and four assists.

Robinson came out of the break in a bit of shooting slump, by his standards, hitting just 34.7 percent of his attempts over his first eight games. He's reversed that trend of late, drilling 10 of his 15 attempts over Miami's last two games. On the year, Robinson is up to 3.3 made threes per game -- down from 3.7 in 2019-20.