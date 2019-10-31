Heat's Duncan Robinson: Draws start Thursday
Robinson is starting Thursday against the Hawks.
Robinson will join the starting five Thursday with Justise Winslow unavailable due to a lower-back injury. He's seen north of 20 minutes in three of four games this season, averaging 11.0 points in those contests.
