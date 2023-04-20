Robinson will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Robinson joins the first unit for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round in place of Tyler Herro (hand), who has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs. Though it's unclear whether or not this will be a permanent change, Robinson should carry some appeal as a daily fantasy option given his ability to score in bunches. However, we don't quite know how much Robinson will play considering he was a fringe rotation piece for most of the regular season.