Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drills 10 treys in OT win
Robinson recorded 34 points (12-16 FG, 10-14 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime win against the Hawks.
Robinson finished with career highs in points, threes, assists and minutes, scorching the Hawks from beyond the arc and doing so efficiently. This is the fifth time through 24 appearances this season that Robinson has posted at least 20 points, but he has also been held to single digits 11 times as well.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.