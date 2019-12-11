Robinson recorded 34 points (12-16 FG, 10-14 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime win against the Hawks.

Robinson finished with career highs in points, threes, assists and minutes, scorching the Hawks from beyond the arc and doing so efficiently. This is the fifth time through 24 appearances this season that Robinson has posted at least 20 points, but he has also been held to single digits 11 times as well.