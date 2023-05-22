Robinson closed with 22 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson followed up an impressive 15-point effort in Game 2 with his highest point total of the season. The sharpshooter was in full command of his 3-point stroke at the perimeter, nailing five of seven attempts beyond the arc. He finished the game as Miami's second-highest scorer behind Gabe Vincent.