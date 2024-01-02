Robinson registered 15 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and two assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Clippers.

Robinson was his usual prolific self beyond the arc during Monday's loss, Although he's seen more minutes over the past couple of weeks, it is difficult for Robinson to string together productive games when his usage is as low as it has been this season. There are nights when he's hitting everything, and the Heat are happy to let him go when he's dialed in, but his average contribution as a defender limits how often he'll get those opportunities.