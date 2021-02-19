Robinson produced 29 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 win over the Kings.

Robinson's sharpshooting skills were back on display Thursday, as his five threes propelled him to a 20-point total. Robinson can be a frustrating prospect for fantasy managers, as his ability to post big numbers won't always align with the minutes he logs as a starter in Miami's offense. Such volatility makes him a risk-reward candidate on a nightly basis.