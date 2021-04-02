Robinson tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 victory over the Warriors.

Robinson notched his third game of 20-plus points in his past four contests, finishing second on Miami in scoring in the win. The sharpshooter has been on fire from deep of late, making 24 of his past 46 tries from three-point range (52.1 percent). Robinson ranks fourth in the NBA with 167 total treys on the campaign.