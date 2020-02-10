Robinson totaled 19 points (6-15 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to Portland.

Robinson has drilled 12 threes over his past two contests, racking up 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in that span. The second-year sharpshooter has provided excellent value with his shot, generating 12.4 points, 3.5 threes and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting an excellent 45.8 percent from the field, 43.9 percent from behind the arc and 88.9 percent from the line. Despite his lack of complementary production, he's worth a roster spot in the majority of formats.