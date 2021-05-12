Robinson scored 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

The third-year wing dropped 22 points for the second straight game while draining multiple three-pointers for the seventh straight. Robinson's overall production has been erratic during that latter stretch, however, and it's seen him average 15.3 points, 4.0 threes, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists.