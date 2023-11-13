Robinson recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 victory over the Spurs.

Robinson was part of Miami's starting lineup for a second consecutive game Sunday, and he topped 20 points for the first time this season while also securing a season-high five rebounds. The 29-year-old went 1-for-10 from beyond the arc during Saturday's win over Atlanta, but it was encouraging to see him with better efficiency in the second half of the back-to-back set. With Tyler Herro (ankle) set to miss multiple weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see Robinson's role continue.