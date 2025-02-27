Robinson notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Hawks.

Robinson has had some rough scoring performances as of late but notched a season-high 24 points in Wednesday's win against the Hawks. The 30-year-old sharpshooter combined for 20 points over the last three games he played for Miami, so this could be a sign that things might be turning around in an otherwise forgettable 2024-25 campaign.