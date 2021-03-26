Robinson recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in Thursday's loss to Portland.
Robinson has been struggling from three lately but Thursday was a different story. This was the first time since Jan. 20 that Robinson has managed at least four threes under at minimum of six shot attempts. The sharpshooting is averaging 11.6 points over his past eight outings.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 14 points Sunday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drains five threes Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles against Atlanta•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Nails four treys in win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Sinks four threes•