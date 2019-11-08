Heat's Duncan Robinson: Enters starting lineup
Robinson is starting Thursday's game against the Suns.
Robinson logged just 11 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's matchup against Denver, but he'll draw his third start of the season Thursday with Justice Winslow (head) out of commission. He's averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the two contests he's started this year.
