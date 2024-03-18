Robinson posted 30 points (10-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 victory over the Pistons.

With Jimmy Butler (foot) and Tyler Herro (foot) both unavailable for Miami, Robinson made his 11th straight start and delivered a season scoring high. The seven made three-pointers were also a season best for the 29-year-old wing, and during his stint in the starting five, Robinson's averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.1 steals.