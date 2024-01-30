Robinson left Monday's game against the Suns due to illness and won't return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson failed to score in four minutes of action before leaving the game. Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin could pick up more opportunities in the second half with Robinson shut down for the rest of the night.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Leads from deep to boost off bench•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Available to play•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Dealing with right ankle sprain•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Leading scorer off bench•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Provides spark off bench in victory•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Back to bench•