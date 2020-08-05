Robinson scored 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and registered one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over Boston.

Robinson was coming off a disappointing three-point performance against Toronto in which he went 1-for-4 from three-point range, but he bounced back in this one. He has made five or more treys in five of his last seven regular season games, and he is shooting 44 percent from deep in three games since the restart.