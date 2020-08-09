Robinson registered 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Robinson has emerged as one of Miami's top scoring threats in the bubble, and he has now scored 20-plus points in three straight games. This run is unlikely to continue during the playoffs, but Robinson's value should continue to rise in most formats if he keeps pouring points at this rate.