Robinson collected 29 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Robinson moved into the starting lineup against the Grizzlies after the Heat announced they would be resting the majority of their opening unit. The move worked wonders for Robinson who turned back the clock, pouring in five triples en route to a game-high 29 points. After flopping last season, the hope is that he can get back to being more like the player he was during his breakout campaign in 2020-21. While this performance reminds us what he can do, we would need to see it when games matter to even consider rostering him in standard formats.