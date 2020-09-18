Robinson finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-101 victory over Boston.

Robinson was hot early, keeping the Heat close enough during a lackluster first half. All of his scoring came from beyond the three-point line, which certainly comes as no surprise. The Heat finished with six players in double digits, and their chemistry at the moment is second to none. They now have a 10-1 record in the playoffs, and the NBA Finals are certainly within reach.