Robinson (back) tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes Thursday in the Heat's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Robinson made his return after missing the Heat's previous five games due to left sacroiliac joint dysfunction. Even though Miami was without Andrew Wiggins (hamstring), Robinson couldn't crack the starting five in his return, as head coach Erik Spoelstra stuck with Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson as his starting wings. While Robinson could see his playing time increase once the back issue is further in the rearview mirror, the eventual return of Wiggins could make it tough for Robinson to carve out a consistent 20-plus-minute role.