Heat's Duncan Robinson: Gets summer league invite
Robinson will play for the Heat's summer league squad, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Robinson, who spent his final three years of college at Michigan, went undrafted this summer. During his senior campaign, he drew 19 starts in 41 opportunities, averaging 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 25.8 minutes. He showed impressive range during his stint, shooting 41.9 percent from three with the team on 237 attempts.
