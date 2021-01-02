Robinson recorded five points (1-8 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 93-83 loss to the Heat.

After a pair of strong performances to open the season, Robinson has gone cold from beyond the arc, hitting just 25.0 percent of his looks from deep over the past three contests. However, he's still a 40.0 percent shooter from three on the year, and last season he was at 44.6 percent, so fantasy managers have no reason to panic.