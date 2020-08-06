Robinson posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 130-116 loss to the Bucks.

For a second straight game, Robinson posted 21 points and hit five three-pointers. That marks his 11th game this season with at least 21 points on at least five made threes.