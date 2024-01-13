Robinson amassed 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 99-96 victory over the Magic.

Robinson drained four shots from beyond the arc and played a pivotal role on offense as the Heat tamed down the Magic in another edition of the Sunshine State rivalry. Robinson has been productive when deployed in first unit and is averaging 16.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from deep in that role.