Robinson ended with just two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 loss to Milwaukee.

Robinson was ice cold from the field as the Heat fell to their third straight loss to the Bucks. A performance such as this really highlights the fact Robinson relies almost entirely on his scoring to be a positive contributor. Unfortunately for the Heat, he was not alone in his struggles and unless they can pull of some sort of a miracle, their season is basically all but done at this point.