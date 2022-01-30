Robinson ended Saturday's 124-120 triple-overtime loss to Toronto with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 20 minutes.
Robinson played just 20 minutes despite starting, as his recent strong shooting faded away to be just a memory. It's been a rough season thus far for Robinson who is now merely nothing more than a streaming option for anyone searching for a perimeter threat. Prior to this game, he had appeared to be on the rise and so if you added him over the past few games, it might be worthwhile giving him one more shot at glory before cutting bait.
