Robinson (thumb) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson has missed the past two games for Miami, so the Heat have had to rely on Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez. Miami will announce Robinson's status for Tuesday's game against the Bucks on Monday evening, but he certainly seems to be trending in the right direction.
