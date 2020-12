Robinson scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 113-107 loss to Orlando.

This is a good baseline of what to expect on a nightly basis from Robinson, as both his projected numbers and those from last season are in the ballpark of his output on the evening. His next chance comes against the Pelicans on Friday.