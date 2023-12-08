Robinson (groin) is available for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with a left groin strain. Robinson is scorching the nets as of late, shooting 52.9 percent on 7.0 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.
