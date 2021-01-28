Robinson (quadriceps) is available Thursday against the Clippers.
Despite a bruised quad, Robinson will take the court Friday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 37.4 minutes.
