Heat's Duncan Robinson: Heads to Sioux Falls
Robinson was assigned to the G League on Sunday.
With Wayne Ellington (ankle) now available for Miami, Robinson is no longer needed as emergency depth and can head down to the G League to work on his game. He's logged just 10 total minutes over the Heat's first five games of the season and will likely only be utilized in lopsided affairs throughout his rookie campaign.
