Robinson produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 win over Detroit.

Robinson's deep shooting was on full display Tuesday as he led the Heat in three-point makes in the win. He is shooting 40.5 percent from three this season and has started in six of his last seven games. Robinson figures to reprise his bench role once Tyler Herro (knee) returns.