Robinson (concussion) tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 121-95 win over the Magic.

Robinson was back in action after missing the Heat's previous three games while in concussion protocol. The sixth-year wing is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.4 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game on the season, though he'll likely struggle to repeat that level of playing time and production now that the Heat are at full strength.