Robinson had 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-13 3PT) and five rebounds in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

It was a massive afternoon for Robinson, who set an NBA Christmas Day record with seven made threes in 32 minutes. Robinson is mostly a single-category specialist, for fantasy purposes, but he's emerged as arguably the league's best spot-up shooter. Through two games, Robinson has 10 made threes in 62 minutes.