Robinson went for 26 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3PT, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds in Friday's Game 5 win over the Lakers.

Robinson had his best game of the series and perhaps his best game of the playoffs, overall, draining seven threes and hitting multiple clutch shots in the second half. The sharpshooter accounted for a pair of four-point plays and once again got the best of Kyle Kuzma, who was often tasked with chasing him around screens. Robinson's seven threes were his most in any game since Round 1 against Indiana.