Robinson posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 loss to the Jazz.

Robinson continues to be an elite threat from distance, and he's averaging 4.7 made threes per game in February on 44.0 percent. Wednesday marked his 10th game of the season with at least six made triples, which is tied for third-most in the NBA along with Buddy Hield. Only Damian Lillard (14) and James Harden (20) have more such performances.