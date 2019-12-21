Robinson amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over New York.

Robinson played just 23 minutes in the blowout, pouring in another six triples. He has been a pleasant surprise for the Heat this season and has emerged as one of the best perimeter scorers in the league. He offers very little outside of scoring and threes; however, his role is secure enough for him to be considered in standard leagues.