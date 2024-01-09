Robinson contributed 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 120-113 victory over Houston.

Robinson couldn't finish the game after picking up his sixth foul in the fourth quarter, but his contributions were enough to lift the Heat to a solid win despite his inefficient shooting. A three-point specialist off the bench, Robinson is averaging 13.1 points while making 38.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in his last 10 appearances.