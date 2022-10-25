Robinson ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Raptors.

Robinson also picked up four fouls during his limited run. Nonetheless, he made a healthy scoring impact. Logging a season-high 16 minutes with Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic both suspended one game for an altercation Saturday, Robinson will likely revert to a minuscule role effective immediately.