Robinson (back) recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 119-107 win over the Wizards.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to left facet syndrome, Robinson delivered an underwhelming fantasy line overall despite seeing quality minutes, but he wasn't a total zero for those that streamed him for three-pointers. Before his recent absence, Robinson had started in each of his last 12 appearances while averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest, so he could be worthy of a pickup in 12-team leagues where he might have been dropped. However, Robinson will likely move into a bench role and see his playing time take a hit as soon as Tyler Herro (foot) is ready to return.