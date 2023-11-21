Robinson posted 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over Chicago.

Robinson connected on at least four three-pointers for the fifth straight game, continuing his unlikely return to form. After basically falling out of the rotation last season, Robinson has been able to revitalize his career, playing a pivotal role for the Heat once again. Until Tyler Herro returns from his ankle injury, Robinson is a must-roster player, even in standard nine-category leagues.