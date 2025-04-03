Robinson (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson could return to action Thursday after missing Miami's previous five contests due to left sacroiliac joint dysfunction. If Robinson is forced to sit out yet again, Pelle Larsson should continue to receive an increased role on the wing.
