Heat's Duncan Robinson: In starting lineup
Robinson will start Monday's game against the Suns.
With the Heat shorthanded on the wing, Robinson will make his first NBA start in what will be just his eighth total appearance of the season. The Michigan product played a season-high 13 minutes Saturday against Detroit, finishing with four points and one rebound.
