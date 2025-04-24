Robinson had three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson was a non-factor again, scoring single digits for the fifth straight game. Both his playing time and productivity have been massively underwhelming of late, rendering him almost unplayable. The two teams will now head to Miami for Game 3, a pivotal game for both teams.