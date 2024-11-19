Robinson is starting Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson is coming off a 20-point performance Sunday against the Pacers, and it was evidently enough to help him earn his first start of the season. He'll start alongside Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo.
