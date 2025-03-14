Robinson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
The Heat will tinker with their starting lineup Friday, with Robinson making his first start since Feb. 7. Over his last 10 games with the first unit, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.9 threes in 28.7 minutes.
